A winter storm warning has been issued for Aroostook and northeastern Penobscot County that will be in effect from Wednesday morning to Wednesday evening.

The region is expected to get over 7 inches of heavy snow throughout the day, according to the Caribou office of the National Weather Service.

Along with snow, The County could see some sleet accumulation, making roads slick. Travelers are warned to drive with caution Wednesday night.





The Bangor region is expected to see snow, but forecasters don’t expect much accumulation. However, northern, central and Down East Maine may see up to one-tenth of an inch of freezing rain accumulate Wednesday evening, and travelers are advised to use an abundance of caution when on roadways.

…Freezing Rain Expected on Wednesday…

Dangerous travel conditions possible on Wednesday as freezing rain and sleet are expected to impact the I-95 corridor. If traveling on Wednesday, plan ahead for slippery conditions. #mewx #nhwx pic.twitter.com/eWKDjL3NmC — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) December 21, 2021

A winter weather advisory, covering the state’s southernmost counties and extending to the midcoast and inland, will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Southern, midcoast and the lower part of central Maine may see up to 2 inches of snow accumulation throughout Wednesday, with a likelihood of up to one-tenth of an inch of freezing rain accumulation throughout the day.