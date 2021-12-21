BANGOR – In what has become a holiday tradition, Northern Light Health presented a $10,000 donation to a worthy non-profit in honor of all Northern Light Health board members across the system on Dec. 20 at Mercy Hospital’s Fore River campus. Representing Northern Light Health at the check presentation were Northern Light Mercy Hospital President Charlie Therrien and Vice President of Mission Integration Melissa Skahan.

This year’s recipient of the holiday gift is Community Housing of Maine, better known as CHOM. Often described as a small non-profit with a big mission, CHOM is the largest provider of supportive housing in Maine and seeks to create safe, stable, and inclusive communities through the development, purchase, and maintenance of high-quality affordable housing. Northern Light Health witnessed CHOM’s good work when working together to expand the successful McAuley Residence program, opening a second location in Bangor during the height of the pandemic to serve the Greater Bangor Region.

“In the true Northern Light Health tradition and spirit of partnering with others to better serve our communities and patients, we are pleased to be able to honor our system organizations’ volunteer board members this year by making a donation on their behalf to Community Housing of Maine, a nonprofit whose mission aligns with ours and whose work provides help and relief to the people of Maine most in need,” commented Northern Light Health Board Chairperson Kathy Corey.





In receiving the check on behalf of Community Housing of Maine, the organization’s Executive Director Cullen Ryan stated, “We are thrilled to be recognized by Northern Light Health and to receive this generous donation. This will make a huge difference to the vulnerable people we serve. It is our good fortune to be able to have a meaningful effect on people’s lives and being able to partner with highly effective organizations like Northern Light Health makes all of our work possible.”

To find more about CHOM, visit their website at www.chomhousing.org.