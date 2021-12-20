Junior forward Will Kusnierz scored 26 points in less than three quarters Monday evening as the Dexter boys basketball team remained undefeated with a 72-36 victory over Piscataquis of Guilford in its home opener at Guiski Gymnasium in Dexter. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

The 6-foot-3 inch Kusnierz, a third-year starter for coach Peter Murray’s club, began his scoring blitz with a steal and slam dunk to cap off a game-opening 6-0 run for the Tigers.

He went to the bench for the final time late in the third quarter after making 11 of 14 field-goal attempts, including his only 3-point try, and going 3 for 3 from the free-throw line.

Kusnierz added seven rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot as Dexter improved its record to 3-0.





Senior guard Avery Robbins contributed 14 points and teamed with backcourt mate Bryce Connor to pace the Dexter attack. Senior guard Avery Gagnon finished with seven points while Connor and Caden Brown scored six points apiece for the Tigers.

Senior guard Matt Chadbourne led 1-2 Piscataquis with 11 points while sophomore guard Scott Chadbourne scored eight.

Piscataquis used its early rebounding strength to hang within 14-10 after a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Ben Higgins with 2:08 left in the opening quarter.

But Dexter’s man-to-man defense held the Pirates scoreless for the next 6 minutes, 59 seconds while the Tigers scored 16 unanswered points to pull away to a 30-10 advantage.

Kusnierz kicked off the run with the final points of the opening quarter, a three-point play off a drive with 2:08 left in the period.

He added 10 of Dexter’s first 13 points in the second quarter, including a 3-pointer off an assist from Brady Reynolds to give the Tigers their first 20-point cushion of the night.

Reynolds added a 3-pointer and Robbins scored on a follow-up shot and after making a steal as Dexter built its lead to 39-17 by intermission.

Dexter, the 2019 Class C North champion, now has allowed an average of 37.7 points per game in victories over Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln, Penquis Valley of Milo and Piscataquis.

The Tigers return to action on Dec. 28 at Central of Corinth.