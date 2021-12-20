George Stevens Academy 62, Searsport 46
At Blue Hill, the Eagles made it three consecutive wins lead by David Gadsby’s 25 points. Dexter Brown and Azaiah Nanson scored 14 and 11 points respectively. The Eagles poured in 20 third quarter points to expand their lead to 19 at the end of the period.
Searsport was lead by Josh Wright’s game high 28 points and Chase Brassbridge chipped in with 13 points.
GSA (3-0) 11-25-45-62
Searsport (0-1) 7-17-26-46
GSA: Gadsby 9-2-25, Dagan 0-2-2, Brown 7-0-14, Schneider 1-1-3, Nanson 5-1-11, Walden 3-1-7, Weaver, Smallidge, Lorio
Searsport: Ashton 1-1-3, Wright 10-1-28, Brassbridge 4-1-13, Smith 0-2-2, Cahill, Law, C. Ellis
3 Point Goals: Gadsby 5, Wright 7, Brassbridge 4.