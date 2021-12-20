CALAIS — A year after creating personalized Christmas cards for the residents of Washington Place Assisted Living in Calais, the faith formation students at Immaculate Conception Church, also in Calais, decided that this year, they would go even further to ensure smiles and a brighter day for those in need.

“Last year, the cards went over great. They loved them!” said Marc Podschlne, director of faith formation at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish of which Immaculate Conception Church is a part. “This year, all of my faith formation classes made cards again.”

The success of the initiative reached the parishioners, including Natalia Brady.





“She is an amazing baker. She said she wanted to make something for each of the residents,” said Podschlne.

So, this year, when the beautiful, handmade cards made their way to the facility on Palmer Street, they were accompanied by sweets.

“She made a beautifully wrapped cake for each resident, and they each received a custom Christmas cupcake, too!” said Podschlne, who delivered all of the gifts with his two sons on Dec. 16. “You should have seen the looks on all the faces of the staff carrying in all the cakes. I thought they were going to cry. The Holy Spirit was among us. God can move mountains with the smallest gesture of kindness.”