Although a white Christmas in Maine is actually fairly rare, it’s looking like the snow from Saturday night’s storm is here to stay.

Maine saw several inches of snow overnight, with some parts of the state expecting more as the storm starts to taper off this afternoon.

Snow falls in downtown Bangor on Sunday morning. Credit: David Marino Jr. / BDN

As of 6:20 a.m., Bangor saw 2-3 inches of snow while areas north of the city — Millinocket and Lincoln — saw 3-4 inches. Another 1-2 inches of snow is expected as the storm continues to move out, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.

Southern, central and coastal parts of the state saw larger snow accumulations with the highest reports being from Acton (6 inches), Rangeley (5 inches), East Baldwin (5.6 inches) and Portland (4.8 inches) as of 5:30 a.m, the NWS in Gray reported.

Titus Tompkins pauses as snow falls around him in downtown Bangor on Sunday. Credit: David Marino Jr. / BDN

Maine is expected to see a partial clearing in the afternoon with temperatures expected to range from near zero to the north and teens Down East to the low 20s more inland.

The subfreezing temperatures are expected to persist through the end of the week, bringing a white Christmas to the state.