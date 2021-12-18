The Boston Bruins won’t be hitting the ice again until after Christmas.

On Saturday, the NHL announced that the Bruins would be shut down through Sunday, Dec. 26, “as a result of additional positive cases and concern with the continued spread of COVID-19.”

The change affects the following four games:





– Saturday, Dec. 18 @ Montreal

– Sunday, Dec. 19 @ Ottawa

– Tuesday, Dec. 21 vs. Carolina

– Thursday, Dec. 23 vs. Colorado

The soonest the Bruins would resume their schedule would be Monday, Dec. 27 at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins, barring any further setbacks.

The league also announced that the Bruins’ training facilities will be closed during this time, starting immediately, and will stay closed “until further notice.”

The NHL has yet to announce any makeup dates for games, but did announce that the league is working on revising Boston’s regular-season schedule.

“The Bruins organization has followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, and national agencies,” the league said in a statement.

Fans with tickets to home games on Dec. 21 against the Carolina Hurricanes or Dec. 23 against the Colorado Avalanche will be able to use their tickets on the rescheduled dates.

Story by Nick O’Malley, masslive.com