A winter storm watch has been issued for southern Maine as the state prepares for substantial weekend snowfall.

A weekend storm expected to start on Saturday afternoon and carry into Sunday morning could bring up to 8 inches of snow to parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

The winter storm watch covers York and Cumberland counties, along with the southernmost part of Oxford and Androscoggin counties. These regions could see from 3 to 8 inches of snow on Saturday night, the NWS Gray office projects.





Moving inland, central Maine is expected to get around 2 to 4 inches of snow, while the northernmost regions of Maine may only see 1 to 2 inches of snow over Saturday evening, according to the NWS Caribou office.

Winter Weather Advisories posted for the Downeast Coast Saturday evening into Sunday afternoon.#MEwx pic.twitter.com/KQyZw5qK33 — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) December 17, 2021

Downeast Maine may get 3 to 4 inches of snow Saturday evening as the storm moves along the coastline.

Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing, with a projected weekend high of around 28 degrees Fahrenheit in southern Maine, a projected 27 degree high for central Maine and a projected 23 degree high in northern regions.

A small craft advisory has been issued for much of Maine’s coastline through Saturday morning, as the incoming storm could bring 30 mph winds and seas of up to 7 feet.

Roads are expected to be slippery as fresh snow falls on Saturday evening, and drivers are warned to travel with caution.