PRESQUE ISLE – Sixteen employees with a total of more than 200 years of service to higher education in Aroostook County were recognized recently at Northern Maine Community College, for having reached milestones of employment to the College.

Over 70 employees and college retirees gathered in the NMCC gymnasium for a luncheon to recognize 16 employees, including two faculty members who have dedicated more than 25 years to the College. President Tim Crowley led the recognition event with featured tributes to each of the honorees by their colleagues.

“It is events like this that remind us that it’s the people here at NMCC who make the difference in the lives of our students, and define who we are as a College,” stated Crowley. “Time and again we hear from students, parents and alumni about how great an impact NM has made in their lives and the lives of their children. They will often share how individual faculty and staff were instrumental in helping them to achieve their goals and realize their dream. For that I say thank you!”





Eileen McDougal, chairperson of the nursing and allied health department, was recognized for 35 years of services at the College. Charles Kelly, electrical and electronic instructor, was recognized for 25 years of service, and Johna Lovely, student support services counselor, was recognized for 20 years of service.

Four employees were honored for 15 years of service: Susan Beahm, nursing instructor; Heidi Broad-Smith, early childhood education instructor; Shelli Good, social sciences instructor; and Lori Keith, custodial supervisor.

The 10-year honorees included Courtney Cyr, administrative coordinator for IT and facilities; Julie Edgecomb-Clark, accountant; Dottie Martin, dean of development and college relations; and Nicole Poulin, admissions specialist.

Five employees were honored for five years of service: Jessica Bartlett, English and communications instructor; Reuben Caron, computer networking and cybersecurity instructor;

Michelle Collins, business administration instructor; Cheryl Lamoreau, assistant director of financial aid; and Christopher Perry, information system specialist.