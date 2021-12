CHERRYFIELD – Christian Music Share Nights will start up again on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 and will continue to be held the first Thursday of each month. We will gather on the first floor of the Cherryfield Academy Community Center, located at 53 Main Street. Time is 6-8 p.m. A sound system is provided.

Thank you to Cherryfield Feed & Seed for sponsoring this event. Donations are welcome and will go into the CACC Program Fund. For information call Cheryl at 207-546-6053.