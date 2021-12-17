BANGOR — On Tuesday, the St. Paul the Apostle Parish Women’s Council boxed up sweatshirts and sweatpants to provide care and warmth to many local people in need who are served at the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.

“We are currently blessed with a large number of active members who love and support the council and the good work that is being done,” said Anna Sprague, a member of the council.

The council was created over 80 years ago to unite the women’s groups of the parish to do the work of our Blessed Mother Mary in assisting programs within the parish and in the wider, local community.





“Membership dues as well as this year’s successful Holiday Auction funded the donation to the Homeless Shelter, which is one of several organizations that they make yearly donations to,” said Kristen Jandreau of St. Paul the Apostle Parish. “The Women’s Council is a strong supporter of St. Vincent de Paul ministries, All Saints Catholic School, Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen, and Catholic Charities Maine, just to name a few.”

Located on 263 Main Street, the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter is open 365 days a year, providing an overnight shelter, day services, a daily soup kitchen, a food pantry, and an overnight winter warming center. For more information about the shelter or to learn ways in which you can help its mission, call 207-947-0092, email info@bangorareashelter.org, or visit the shelter’s website at www.bangorareashelter.org.

For more information about the St. Paul the Apostle Parish Women’s Council, visit www.stpaulbangor.me/womens-groups.