Following the recent shooting at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, debate over accountability has come to attention. The parents of the Oxford shooter, Ethan Crumbley, have pleaded not guilty to the four counts of involuntary manslaughter brought against them. Some people believe that the parents should not be held accountable for their son’s actions, but I disagree.

It’s widely reported that the day of the shooting, James and Jennifer Crumbley were brought into the high school after some concerning drawings and statements made by Ethan during class. The teen held a clean academic record, so he was allowed to go back to class. At no point during the meeting did the Cumbleys’ inform the school that they had bought their son a pistol as a Christmas present. They also allegedly made no attempt to lock the firearm in a secure place. But should this mistake hold them accountable for the shooting?

Recalling all the evidence prior to the shooting that could have stopped this tragedy, it only makes sense to prosecute those who are accessories in crimes such as this. This trial proves to America that if someone wishes to possess a firearm, it is their responsibility to make sure it is secured. I believe criminal charges against those that fail to do so is the lawful thing to do to keep students safe.





Ada Vancil

Dedham