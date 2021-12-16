BANGOR — Bags and bags of food line the halls of both All Saints School campuses in Bangor. Visual representations of the difference the students will make for many at Christmas and beyond.

The Advent project, a creation of the eighth graders, has stirred the generosity of school families and will culminate with a drop-off event of all the collected non-perishable food to the Bangor Ecumenical Food Cupboard on the morning of Friday, Dec. 17.

“Each day in December, grades have been donating specific food items,” said Melanie Perkins of All Saints. “For instance, kindergarteners and eighth-graders brought in canned tomatoes on Dec. 7, third-graders and seventh-graders will bring in applesauce on Dec. 10, and so on.”





“It would make us very happy if you would consider helping us achieve our goal by buying the food items listed,” the eighth graders wrote in a letter to school families. “We will gather all of the food and personally deliver it!”

Founded in 1975, the Bangor Ecumenical Food Cupboard is housed at Hammond Street Congregational Church (28 High Street, Bangor) and serves hundreds of families per week. The cupboard is open on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Having the chance to help the cupboard’s clients at Christmas, while inspiring their fellow students to do the same, has been a fulfilling experience for the eighth-grade class.

“Thank you for your help in spreading the spirit of Christmas to others,” they wrote.

For more information about the cupboard or to learn ways in which you can help their mission, call 207-942-8651, email ecufoodcupboard@gmail.com, or visit www.hammondstreetchurch.org/ministries/the-bangor-ecumenical-food-cupboard.