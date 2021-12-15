Lee Academy 62, Schenck 45 At Lee, the Pandas raced out to a 19-8 lead early in the second quarter and Schenck got no closer than seven points the rest of the game as Lee Academy prevailed 62-45 . MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Lee Academy had a balanced scoring attack, led by Ethen Allard’s 17 points and 12 rebounds. Andrew Scott contributed 14 points and dished out 5 assists and Nick Allard and Jackson Sabattus scored 9 and 8 points, respectively.

Kaden Hannan had 17 and Ryan Ingalls 10 for the Wolverines. Lee is now 1-0 and Schenck falls to 0-1.

Schenck 8 18 32 45

Lee Acad 15 30 39 62





Schenck: Whitehouse 3-0-6, Powers 2-1-5, McDunnah 0-0-0, Giberson 0-1-1, Ingalls 5-0-10, Blaisdell, Hannan 6-4-17, McAvoy 3-0-6.

Lee: E. Knowles 1-0-3, F. Knowles 1-0-3, N. Allard 3-3-9, Scott 1-11-14, Sabattus 3-2-8, Glidden, Skovronsky 2-2-6, E. Allard 6-3-17, Noble 1-0-2.

3 Point FG: Hannan; F. Knowles, E. Knowles, E. Allard 2