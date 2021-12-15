Glory Watson’s fledgling professional combat sports career already has taken her to Florida, New York and New Hampshire.

Next up for the Brewer native is a fight back in her home state.

The 27-year-old Watson is scheduled to fight for the first time in Maine since making her pro debut earlier this year on Jan. 12, 2022, at Aura in Portland against undefeated Alibeth Milliron of Petoskey, Michigan.





The bout will be part of New England Fights’ “NEF 46: Decade of Dominance” show that will commemorate the regional promotion’s 10-year anniversary since hosting its first mixed martial arts card on Feb. 11, 2012, at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston.

“I can’t wait to fight back in my home state,” said Watson, who last fought in Maine on Nov. 9, 2019, when she became the first woman to headline a mixed martial arts card in the Pine Tree State. “The best part about being back home will be fighting in front of my friends, family and hometown fans.”

Watson, who trains at Young’s MMA in Orrington, was a regular on Maine’s MMA scene during a seven-fight amateur career that included stops in Portland, Bangor, Lewiston and Orono.

She won her first six bouts and was crowned the NEF women’s amateur flyweight (125-pound limit) champion before suffering her lone amateur loss to Oklahoman Cara Greenwell by unanimous decision in their main-bout battle for the vacant NEF women’s amateur strawweight (115-pound) belt that headlined the November 2019 card in Portland.

Watson then opted to turn professional, but that move was slowed by the onset of COVID-19, which shut down most regional MMA promotions around the country for a year or more.

With shows and opponents hard to find, Watson finally returned to the cage in March but lost her pro debut to Ariana Melendez at Plant City, Florida.

When her scheduled opponent for an NEF bout at Milford, New Hampshire, on Aug. 21 tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week before fight night, Watson quickly changed course and competed in a professional kickboxing bout on the same card against Dana White’s Contender Series veteran and former NEF amateur strawweight champion Hilarie Rose. Watson lost by unanimous decision.

Watson scored her first pro victory on Oct. 16, stopping Rebecca Bryggman by rear-naked choke with four seconds left in the first round in St. James, New York.

“The beginning of my professional career did not start the way I would have liked,” said Watson, 1-1 in pro MMA competition. “That being said, I am looking at every fight as a new challenge and an opportunity to be the best.”

Milliron, 30, is returning to the cage for the first time since winning her first two professional MMA bouts in 2018, both by stoppage.

That followed a 7-3 amateur career that dates to 2009 for the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu blue belt who represents The Ludus Martial Arts Center.

“This fight is another stepping stone toward the top,” Watson said. “I expect Milliron to come out and be ready for a fight. I am not looking for an easy fight and I know only a game opponent would step up.

“I’m ready for something big — 2022 is my year and I am ready to show the world.”