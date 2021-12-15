This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills nominated a veteran energy lawyer who now serves as one of her top advisers to be Maine’s next utility ratepayer advocate.

The nomination of William Harwood comes at a pivotal time for Maine energy policy. Voters rejected the $1 billion Central Maine Power Co. corridor in the November election and may vote in 2022 on establishing a consumer-owned electric utility that would borrow billions to buy out CMP and Versant Power, the state’s other dominant electricity provider.





Harwood is best known in energy policy circles for a 30-year career representing utilities in front of state and federal regulators, including more than 50 cases before the Maine Public Utilities Commission. If he is confirmed by the Maine Senate, his job will be to represent ratepayers in those proceedings. He has served as an energy adviser to Mills since the summer.