The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Wednesday evening as a mix of snow and sleet is expected to move across the state. Credit: Courtesy of the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of Maine ahead of a storm that is expected to bring snow and sleet to the state on Wednesday evening.

The advisory stretches from northern Maine to the coastal areas of the state, including the northernmost parts of York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln and Knox counties.

The NWS Gray office expects to see between 1 and 3 inches of snow and sleet, along with a light coating of ice, accumulate from late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Higher elevations may see up to 4 inches of snow and sleet.

Roads are expected to be slippery, and drivers are warned to use caution and travel at slower speeds, according to the weather service.

A small craft advisory and gale warning has been issued for the coast of Maine, with winds that could reach up to 40 mph and bring waves of up to 12 feet.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to warm above freezing, and snow or sleet accumulation is not likely to linger.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine outdoors.