The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of Maine ahead of a storm that is expected to bring snow and sleet to the state on Wednesday evening.

The advisory stretches from northern Maine to the coastal areas of the state, including the northernmost parts of York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln and Knox counties.

A #WinterWeatherAdvisory has been issued for tonight into Thursday for areas north of coastal Downeast. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches with ice accumulations of up to 0.1 inches are expected leading to hazard travel during the Thu morning commute. #mewx pic.twitter.com/NIfPJQtxLR — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) December 15, 2021

The NWS Gray office expects to see between 1 and 3 inches of snow and sleet, along with a light coating of ice, accumulate from late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Higher elevations may see up to 4 inches of snow and sleet.





Expect a period of snow tonight in many areas before the changeover to rain. Interior and northern areas will have a period of light mixed precipitation as well. pic.twitter.com/xFKmMcdkzA — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) December 15, 2021

Roads are expected to be slippery, and drivers are warned to use caution and travel at slower speeds, according to the weather service.

A small craft advisory and gale warning has been issued for the coast of Maine, with winds that could reach up to 40 mph and bring waves of up to 12 feet.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to warm above freezing, and snow or sleet accumulation is not likely to linger.