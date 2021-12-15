LEWISTON, Maine — The closure of a neurosurgical trauma program in central Maine will leave the state with just two.

Officials with Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston said on Monday that the program would end in two months. Central Maine Medical Group President Dr. Jason Krupp said the hospital will allocate resources to other areas of need.

The trauma program handles traumatic brain injuries, brain bleeds, skull fractures and other emergencies. Maine Medical Center in Portland and Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor have similar programs.





The executive director of LifeFlight of Maine, a medical air transport service, told the Sun Journal that patients who would have gone to Lewiston will now go to Bangor or Portland.