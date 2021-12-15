Passamaquoddy artist and activist Geo Neptune will be featured on an episode of a new Netflix series from one of the stars of the reality makeover show “Queer Eye.” The series, “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” will premiere Jan. 28.

Neptune, 33, who is non-binary and two-spirit, is a nationally acclaimed master basket maker, who learned their art from their grandmother, renowned artist Molly Neptune Parker. Last year, they became the first trans person to be elected to public office in Maine, when they were elected to the Indian Township school board.

Neptune will appear on an episode of “Getting Curious” alongside fellow non-binary artists and activists Alok Vaid-Menon and Joshua Allen, discussing the gender binary. Neptune was asked to discuss the two-spirit identity, and said they also gave Van Ness a lesson in basket weaving. The episode was filmed at the historic Stonewall Inn in New York City.





The name for the series comes from a podcast Van Ness has hosted since 2015, called “Getting Curious.” The podcast has included celebrity interviews but also explored a wide array of topics ranging from food and fashion to serious discussions about the pandemic, gender identity and activism.

Van Ness is well known as the grooming expert on the reality makeover series “Queer Eye,” the sixth season of which will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 31.

“From skyscrapers to bugs, or from gender identity to snacks, each episode follows Jonathan as he meets with experts in various fields to uncover complexities in a wide range of subjects,” representatives from Netflix said in an article about the new series on Wednesday in Entertainment Weekly.

Last month, Neptune was named to the Out 100, a prestigious list released annually by Out magazine of the 100 most influential and inspirational LGBTQ leaders in the country.