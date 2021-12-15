If you are looking for a last-minute gift for the lobster lover in your life, look no further than this uniquely scented candle.

Get Maine Lobster, a seafood company based in Portland, released a holiday candle in partnership with Seawicks, a small candle making company based in Boothbay. The candles are scented with drawn butter and “lobster dust,” which is made from finely crushed lobster shells.

“We love the candle as a gift for seafood lovers,” said Mark Murrell, CEO for Get Maine Lobster. “You can infuse their home with the scent of freshly drawn butter and lobster without lifting a finger in the kitchen.”





The lobster dust allegedly provides a soft hint of the sweet, briney scent of Maine lobster without any of the off-putting fishy smells that might come from a lobster boat after a long season, or the dumpster at your favorite summer lobster pound.

A “Drawn Butter with Maine Lobster Dust” Candle from Get Maine Lobster and Seawicks. (Photo courtesy of Get Maine Lobster)

The limited edition 9-ounce candle is made from soy wax and burns for 60 to 65 hours. It is not, however, recommended for anybody with seafood allergies.

The candles are $24.99 each with flat rate shipping of $8.99 and can be ordered on the Get Maine Lobster website. Order yours as soon as possible to get it in time for the holidays.