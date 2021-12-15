BANGOR – To celebrate the holiday season and the meaningful value of community, UScellular has donated a new 2022 CURRAHEE LD614 Utility Trailer to the Maine’s Veterans Project. To bring locally grown joy to Bangor, UScellular worked with their local team to learn about the needs of the community and then reached out to Maine Veterans Project to get their ideal wish list. Traveling in a holiday-themed truck, the company delivered the new utility trailer, worth almost $4,000.

The trailer will be used for recreation outings with the veterans as well as helping to deliver firewood to veterans in need of heating assistance this winter. This gift is one of more than 70 donations UScellular is making to help connect with their local communities and spread joy this holiday season.

In addition, UScellular surprised Downeast Community Partners in Machias with holiday gifts for children and seniors, including toy trucks, game balls, dolls, Barbies, throw blankets, board games, models, baby toys, fishing pole/tackle box, and arts and crafts. The company then visited Common Threads in Westbrook to deliver a $500 gift card to help purchase sewing materials and will finally be visiting Kaydenz Kitchen in Lewiston to deliver $500 to be used to support the organization’s operational costs.

“Giving back to the people and organizations that make Bangor a city we are proud to call home is what this season is all about,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “Especially after last year, it is a true joy to celebrate and connect with the organizations that make our community special.”

Founded in July of 2015, the Maine Veterans Project (MVP) is dedicated to serving Maine veterans in a direct effort to reduce veteran suicide. Our great state ranks amongst the highest regarding the ratio of veterans in the country and MVP is both honored and proud to serve such a fine demographic of heroes. MVP is constantly innovating to meet the needs of Maine veterans. Through existing programs and forging new methodologies, MVP is at the forefront of Maine veteran suicide prevention with integrity and dedication.

Through this initiative, organizations from hospitals to local Boys and Girls Clubs will receive a little extra cheer, and gifts range from toys for children to food donations for local homeless shelters.

In addition to community gifts, UScellular is hosting a sweepstakes where $10,000 will go to the winner and another $10,000 will go to the Science, Technology, Education and Math program of the winner’s choice at locallygrownjoy.uscellular.com.

UScellular has a longstanding commitment to supporting its local communities through donations and volunteerism. Since 2009, the company has donated more than $20.9 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country.