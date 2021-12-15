University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about growing microgreens indoors from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 3.

“Growing Microgreens” details the ideal conditions for growing high-quality microgreens indoors, and the variety of herb, flower and vegetable seeds typically used. UMaine Extension Horticulture Professional Pamela Hargest will lead the workshop.



Registration is required; a sliding scale program fee is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/gardening-series-growing-microgreens-2022/ to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This the third in a six-part winter gardening webinar series offered monthly through March for Maine and New Hampshire gardeners. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, please contact Hargest at 207-781-6099 or extension.gardening@maine.edu.



