Graduate student midfielder Cassandra Mascarenhas became just the third University of Maine player to be named a National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-American for the second time in her career.

Mascarenhas, the America East Midfielder of the Year, was chosen to the second team after earning a third team honor in 2019.

Kelly Newton (2010, ’11) and Annabelle Hamilton (2013, ’14) are the other two-time All-Americans.





Mascarenhas was one of 48 All-Americans.

The Mississauga, Ontario, native is just the second player in America East history to be named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year (2019) and Midfielder of the Year.

She also earned NFHCA All Northeast Region first team honors this season as well as All-America East first team accolades.

She was also one of just 38 players chosen to the 2021 Division I Senior Team.

The speedy and highly skilled Mascarenhas had three assists in 22 games for the Black Bears, who won the America East tournament for the first time in program history and earned their first NCAA Tournament berth.

She was second on the team in minutes played with 1,150.

Mascarenhas was tireless and tenacious, covering a ton of ground in every game as she would use her speed to break up opposing attacks and trigger transition opportunities after she gained possession of the ball and headed upfield.