One of Portland’s two state senators said on Tuesday she will not run for a third term in 2022 in a move likely to set off a crowded Democratic primary in the progressive district.

Sen. Heather Sanborn, D-Portland, a former lawyer who runs Rising Tide Brewery with her husband and has served six years in Augusta between the Senate and House, cited her family and the business in her decision to not run on Tuesday.





“I think it’s been really difficult for most Mainers, no matter how the pandemic has impacted them,” she said. “It’s impacted us in really profound ways.”

Her safe Democratic district, which covers outer Portland west of Forest Avenue along with part of Westbrook, is expected to attract a large slate of candidates. Portland politics has been defined in the past year by a rising progressive movement that won control of the city council and a charter commission in the past year over a more business-aligned Democratic wing.

Rep. Grayson Lookner, D-Portland, confirmed on Tuesday he plans to run for the seat. Other prominent Democrats did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Lookner has led progressive charges to close the Long Creek Youth Development Center and pressed most recently to restore the right to run gaming establishments to Maine’s tribes.

He said Tuesday being in the Senate would help to counterbalance more moderate Democrats and push more progressive reforms through.

“We need a partner in the Senate to really make some good reforms happen,” he said.

BDN writer Jessica Piper contributed to this report.