It cannot escape notice that the Supreme Court of the United States heard arguments for the case Dobbs v. Jackson during Advent, a time of growing darkness when we prepare for the coming of the light of the world. “In him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shineth in darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it,” ( John 1: 4-5). Two thousand years ago life, light and love came to men through the birth of the Christ child.

Life, light and love come to us also through the birth of every child born in the image and likeness of God. May these justices have the right understanding of the Constitution and of the natural law of God. May the review of this law result in reversal of previous decisions, and strike at the heart of states’ abhorrent and unconscionable “reproductive health acts.”

People were outraged to learn of allegations about Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Inistutte of Allergy and Infectious Diseases torturing beagles. Where is the outrage that our children, and ourselves, continue (more than 630 days since late March of 2020) to be reduced to the status of lab rats in what I believe is the sadistic experiment on the human race? Masks, quarantines and relentless testing are bad enough. Mandating jabs with mRNA serums, some tested with the cells derived from aborted babies? There are no words left. Do we value life, light, love and souls so very little? Or at all?





Mary Comstock

Macwahoc Plantation