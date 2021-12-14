Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I, being a Bangor High graduate a few decades ago, was quite embarrassed one recent night. I as an adult lived later on in life in two towns, Hampden and currently Hermon. I marveled at their forward thinking, keeping their facilities modern and constantly improving.

Recently, I went to my granddaughter’s dance recital in Hampden. I marveled at a facility that looked like a modern college if not Disney. The City of Bangor — and I say again a city that has so much income — has inferior facilities. Bangor has a casino, concerts, the Cross Center, businesses, Bangor International Airport, need I go on? I was proud to pay my taxes in the two above towns I mentioned because I saw constant vision.

I want to know if people are proud to pay taxes in Bangor, without vision for decades. I don’t mean that to all government officials, only the majority. Someone dropped the ball over the past 40-plus years anyways, don’t people think?





John Mooney

Bangor