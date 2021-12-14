This story will be updated.

Nine more Mainers have died and another 1,383 coronavirus cases were reported across the state, Maine health officials said Tuesday.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 131,380, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 129,997 on Saturday.

Of those, 94,036 have been confirmed positive, while 37,344 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The statewide death toll now stands at 1,376.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 11,718. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 11,508 on Saturday.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 10.33 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 981.62.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 1,039.6, up from 962.4 on Saturday, up from 642 a week ago and up from 487.4 a month ago.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,241 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Additional information about those hospitalizations was not immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (14,143), Aroostook (6,416), Cumberland (25,770), Franklin (3,351), Hancock (3,936), Kennebec (12,911), Knox (2,655), Lincoln (2,410), Oxford (6,913), Penobscot (15,380), Piscataquis (1,822), Sagadahoc (2,702), Somerset (5,801), Waldo (3,177), Washington (2,603) and York (21,371) counties. Information about where an additional 19 cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 4,025 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 941,847 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 73.54 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 50,120,820 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 798,722 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.