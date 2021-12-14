SANFORD — With the fundraising totals officially in, St. Thomas School in Sanford is celebrating a record-breaking Mingle Jingle Run 5K.

“The event raised over $16,000 for the school and was a truly spectacular community event,” said Ericka Sanborn of St. Thomas.

Held both in person (Nov. 6) and virtually (Nov. 5-7), nearly 200 runners, walkers, and bikers participated in the Mingle Jingle, which also included a vendor fair with close to 30 organizations and businesses participating at the Memorial Gym.





The event was organized by Dena Carbone and Sarah Payeur, two St. Thomas parents, and sponsored by a number of local businesses, including Genest Concrete and Townhouse Properties in Sanford.

“The participation was incredible, and it had the most festive spirit to date,” said Sanborn. “It was a truly fun and successful day.”