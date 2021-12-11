Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

While I personally agree with Rep. Jared Golden’s vote on the substance of the Build Back Better Act (and am well aware that some of my friends and neighbors disagree on that), I am most appreciative of Golden’s ongoing updates on the state of the negotiations and the priorities he was advocating. I’m hopeful that the Senate will address Golden’s legitimate concerns on eliminating the $10,000 cap on the state and local tax deduction.

The congressman released several updates on his Medium page, in his newsletters and on his social media accounts. It is refreshing to get a view of “how the sausage gets made” and an inside look at this huge bill. I would like to see more open discussion about these bills that may deeply affect our lives.

Thank you to Golden for the depth of thought he has put into this decision. I am confident that when he has another chance to vote on this bill, after the Senate has changed it, he will put in that kind of thoughtful decision-making again. I am hopeful that ultimately he will support the bill.





Don Hoenig

Belfast