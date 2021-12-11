Two more Mainers have died and another 1,016 coronavirus cases were reported across the state, Maine health officials said Saturday.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 129,997, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 128,981 on Friday.

Of those, 93,040 have been confirmed positive, while 36,957 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Two people in their 40s and 60s from Cumberland and Washington counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,367.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 11,508. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 10,492 on Friday.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 7.59 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 971.28.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 962.4, up from 769.6 the day before, up from 518.1 a week ago and up from 512.3 a month ago.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,226 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 377 are currently hospitalized, with 120 in critical care and 60 on a ventilator. Overall, 31 out of 370 critical care beds and 168 out of 308 ventilators are available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 24.10 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (14,051), Aroostook (6,282), Cumberland (25,616), Franklin (3,291), Hancock (3,873), Kennebec (12,873), Knox (2,641), Lincoln (2,390), Oxford (6,864), Penobscot (15,194), Piscataquis (1,773), Sagadahoc (2,658), Somerset (5,732), Waldo (3,105), Washington (2,536) and York (21,178) counties. Information about where an additional 30 cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 6,422 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Saturday, 937,887 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 73.2 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

New Hampshire reported 1,367 new cases on Saturday and eight deaths. Vermont reported 736 new cases and three deaths, while Massachusetts reported 5,666 new cases and 28 deaths.

As of Saturday afternoon, the coronavirus had sickened 49,849,846 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 796,947 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.