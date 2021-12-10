The weather forecast for the Bangor region Friday see periods of snow showers throughout the day, as a high pressure system moves in overnight into Saturday bringing freezing rain in the morning hours.

Snow showers started Friday morning in the Bangor region as mid-levels began to saturate and precipitation is able to make it all the way to the ground without evaporating.

Temperatures were in the mid-teens Downeast, while remaining in the single digits across the north. Snow will continue to progress east and north heading into the early afternoon hours, with little to no accumulation expected as precipitation will struggle to overcome the dry air aloft.





As a high pressure system moves in Friday night into Saturday morning, freezing rain and icy roads will still be a big concern for Saturday morning. Eventually temperatures warm above freezing but the cold air will linger inland. Temperatures will surge into the 50s to near 60 degrees ahead of a cold front at night then clearing but windy and cooler Sunday.