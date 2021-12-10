Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Investing in Maine’s infrastructure and expanding our energy capabilities just makes sense for workers, businesses and our entire economy. That is why all Mainers should be thankful that we have a principled leader like U.S. Sen. Susan Collins representing our interests in Washington. Collins has long shown that she is able to roll up her sleeves and reach across the aisle in order to pass smart clean energy and infrastructure solutions that benefit all industries and our entire state.

Collins’ work to get the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed Congress is a perfect example. In working with her colleagues to find common ground and craft this legislation, Collins has shown that the spirit of bipartisanship is alive and well in Congress. Infrastructure funding through this bill will help drive critical investments in Maine communities that create local jobs, strengthen Maine businesses, and drive innovation that spurs growth in our clean energy economy.

After battling the COVID-19 pandemic, our nation needs critical investments in next-gen infrastructure, including clean energy developments here in Maine and across the country. Upgrading and modernizing our entire energy infrastructure will create new economic opportunities while ensuring America remains a global leader in creating clean energy jobs and reducing carbon emissions.





I am grateful to Collins for all her hard work and support on the infrastructure bill. Ultimately, clean energy is a fundamental component of America’s infrastructure and the bipartisan infrastructure bill addresses the industry’s importance while expanding America’s competitiveness and capabilities.

Jon Moynahan

Chelsea