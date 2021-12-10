The Northern Light Health system is prepared to provide COVID-19 booster shots for 16- and 17-year-olds.

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced that it would expand recommendation for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot, and later that day, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the booster for teens.

The Northern Light Health system will provide Pfizer booster vaccines for anyone aged 16 or 17 who had completed a full course of the initial Pfizer immunization at least six months ago.





The FDA and U.S. CDC have not released guidance on whether it is advised to mix and match booster shots for teens and young children.

Those seeking a booster shot can schedule an appointment online at https://covid.northernlighthealth.org/, or by calling 207-204-8551.

Northern Light Health continues to offer booster shots for those over the age of 18 who received a full course of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago, and those who received a single Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.