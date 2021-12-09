BRUNSWICK — Each year, families, parishioners, and the wider community traditionally gather to enjoy the annual Christmas Pageant presented by the students of St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick. But, like many traditions, in 2021, the pageant is suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What isn’t being suspended is the great spirit of and love for the season that emanates from St. John’s each Advent.

For the second time, the school will present the Drive-Thru Live Nativity in the parking lot of the school, located on 37 Pleasant Street, on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 1 to 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend this special event using the designated traffic pattern. Last year, cars extended down Pleasant Street as over 150 vehicles, filled with parents, parishioners, and community members, drove through the display.

As cars drive into the campus parking lot from Pleasant Street, they will slowly drive through ten “stations” of the nativity.





“Each grade level has been assigned a station of the nativity story and will present it tableau style as motionless figures in a scene with lights and costumes,” said Shelly. “As people drive through the presentation, each tableau station has a phrase or verse written on a poster that describes the scene of the tableau. Cars will be ushered through the series of tents onto Union Street.”

For those who can’t attend the drive-thru nativity, St. John’s is already planning to bring it to you.

“We’re hoping to have a video compiled with voice overlay to post on our website after the event,” said Shelly. “We are so excited!”

For more information or if you have any questions, call the school at 207-725-5507.