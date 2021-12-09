Did you know that the according to ONET (The Occupational Network), the annual median wage for a Certified Nursing Assistant(CNA) in Maine is $32,850 with a projected job growth of up 8 percent a year? The Healthcare field was one of the top industries in 2020-2021 and continues to grow. Eastern Maine Community College‘s Katahdin Higher Education Center in East Millinocket is pleased to announce the offering of a free certified nursing assistant (CNA) program in East Millinocket beginning in January. Certified nursing assistants are nationally and locally one of the most in demand jobs in the allied healthcare field.

A nursing assistant is an individual who provides basic care under the supervision of a registered nurse. This course consists of a combination of classes in theory, laboratory and clinical learning experiences. Learners will be given the opportunity to acquire the knowledge, skills and attitudes to function safely in a clinical setting. Those who successfully complete the course and the State of Maine Board examination will receive a State of Maine Certification for the basic nursing assistant. Candidates who apply for enrollment in this program will need to complete a criminal background check, placement testing, and submit proof of immunization records including the COVID-19 vaccine. This course is scheduled to run Jan. 18 to April 8, 2022, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 1-4 p.m. with clinicals beginning in March with Instructor Connie Fiske, MSN. There are limited seat available, to apply and learn more call Deb Rountree, M.Ed associate academic dean at 207-746-5741 or email drountree@emcc.edu.

Eastern Maine Community College is pleased to offer this program at no cost with generous grant funding from the Maine Quality Centers of the Maine Community College System. The grant covers the cost of the class, all materials, textbook, uniforms and the criminal background check, as well as the State of Maine testing. This program is open on a first come first served basis. Anyone interested in this training may also qualify for other supportive services from the many programs offered by Eastern Maine Development Corporation (EMDC).





The Katahdin Higher Education Center of EMCC and the UMA is an off-campus center in the Katahdin Region where people can take courses, pursue degrees, and receive all the support they need to earn a degree close to home and on schedules that fit into their family and work lives. Courses are taught by faculty on-site, online, or two-way videoconferencing. Academic advising, tutoring, study skills workshops, computer access, library services and student activities are available to help support individual student success. The Katahdin Higher Education Center is located at 1 Dirigo Drive East Millinocket.