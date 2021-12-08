This story will be updated.

Maine’s youth prison has failed to address dangerous conditions identified years ago, leading to a streak of violence incidents this summer between bored kids and overworked staff, an outside investigator found.

The kids incarcerated at Long Creek Youth Development Center are bored, especially during a pandemic where they have fewer visits from outsiders, so they’re more likely to act out. Meanwhile, the prison’s remaining, overworked staff haven’t always intervened soon enough to prevent disruptive behavior or employed the help of mental health clinicians, setting up situations that erupt in violence or mayhem, the Center for Children’s Law and Policy, a Washington D.C.-based firm, found.





Prison staff told investigators they were often confused about when they were allowed to use force against residents because the Maine Department of Corrections’ policy isn’t clear, and some said they were shy about putting their hands on a kid for fear of being investigated or criticized by advocates who have been calling to shutter the prison over its conditions.

And yet investigators criticized Long Creek for continuing to use a dangerous method for restraining kids by holding them on their bellies, despite warning the prison not to use prone restraints when the firm investigated the prison in 2017. The prison still allows for staff to use prone restraints in certain situations when a supervisor is watching, according to the report.

The firm also found that the prison has sometimes called upon a special team of prison guards that has received paramilitary training to quell violence in Maine’s adult penitentiaries to respond to Long Creek.

That team “is very aggressive with gas and other forms of force … They overdo it,” one staff member told investigators, who recommended the prison prohibit use of that team, as well as the use of mace and other uses of force allowed in adult prisons.

The findings show that Long Creek has not fixed issues that have plagued the facility for years. Staff have already started to address some of the problems, such as providing additional use-of-force training to staff, beefing up programming for the residents to keep them busy and increasing the number of hours that clinical mental health staff are available.