The Maine Department of Corrections will again hire a national firm to investigate recent violent incidents at the state’s embattled youth prison, a top official said Friday.

It would be the third time in four years the state has hired the Center for Children’s Law and Policy, a Washington D.C.-based firm, to investigate and make recommendations for how to improve Maine’s conditions inside the juvenile justice system.

The announcement by Colin O’Neill, associate commissioner of juvenile corrections services, comes roughly two weeks after advocacy group Disability Rights Maine sent a letter to the Department of Corrections raising alarm over “urgent safety concerns” at the South Portland lockup, including that staff continued to use a dangerous form of restraining kids despite having been warned by the Center for Children’s Law and Policy to stop using the practice in 2017.

It comes a day after lawmakers told the Bangor Daily News that the superintendent of Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, as well as the head of security, would resign in the wake of incidents at the prison last month, and that O’Neill would be leaving his position overseeing juvenile justice for the state.

O’Neill confirmed his change in position during a meeting of the Juvenile Justice Advisory Group on Friday, but did not discuss other staffing charges or comments from lawmakers that authorities were investigating possible criminal charges against Long Creek staff.

His comments were the first public remarks from his department acknowledging the reported staffing shakeup among those who oversee the troubled youth prison, after corrections officials declined to respond to requests for comments and interviews Thursday.

“Several weeks ago I approached the commissioner to let him know I’d be stepping down as associate commissioner,” O’Neill said Friday, clarifying that he had not been “reassigned” from his duties despite what recent news reports may have suggested.

He said the department has done good work recently, but he acknowledged “the last couple years have been pretty challenging for me personally” and it was time to move on to a new role. He said he didn’t have a timeline for when his change would take effect and he didn’t say what new duties he would be taking on.

In 2017, the Center for Children’s Law and Policy issued an assessment of conditions at Long Creek that confirmed a series of trouble reports about a pattern of violence and staffing issues at the state’s only youth detention center.

In early 2020, the firm issued another report that examined Maine’s broader juvenile justice system, which included recommendations for how the state could improve, including that officials should shutter Long Creek over the next few years. A bill that would have done so passed the Legislature this spring but was vetoed by Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat.

The letter from Disability Rights Maine urged the department to once again enlist the Center for Children’s Law and Policy to provide an outside investigation of what was going on inside the prison after the organization’s lawyers heard from kids that dangerous conditions inside still hadn’t stopped.

The state has already started talking with the firm to obtain “some assessment and investigation with the incidents that have happened at Long Creek to give us an objective perspective, and also to assess our response,” O’Neill said.

A youth-led group that has spearheaded the campaign to close Long Creek said the state should stop all new detentions there. While it welcomed the news of an outside review, it questioned the value of yet another report on how to improve conditions at the prison from a firm that has already recommended the state close the facility.

“We don’t have confidence that the DOC will listen to those recommendations because they haven’t for the past four years,” said Al Cleveland, the campaign manager for Maine Youth Justice. “The only solution is closure.”