The Bangor Daily News has been accepted into Report for America for 2022, joining more than 250 newsrooms dedicated to strengthening local journalism for their communities.

Report for America is a national service program that helps pay for critical coverage in communities by placing journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues.

Through this partnership, the BDN will expand its coverage of the environment in Maine, explaining the connections between big environmental trends and the daily lives of Mainers. The new environmental reporter will work on everything from climate change and pollution to the growth of wind and solar industries. This position will begin in June 2022. Interested journalists can apply here by Jan. 31.

We applied for the program with a focus on the environment because BDN readers have told us that they want to know more about the changing environment and connected economic trends, whether it’s climate change and our evolving fisheries or how to be prepared for extreme weather as a homeowner.

This position at the BDN, for which Report for America will pay 50 percent in the first year, is the only new RFA position in Maine in 2022. RFA maintains support for one reporter at Maine Public and four reporters at the Maine Monitor.

Report for America is an initiative of the nonprofit The GroundTruth Project, which is supported by foundations, private companies, and individual donors.

