A judge on Wednesday ordered that a man accused of robbing a Bangor Savings Bank branch in Brewer be held on $7,500 bail.

Timothy Larrabee, 51, is accused of robbing the 425 Wilson St. branch on Tuesday afternoon. Brewer police responded to a robbery call there at 4:09 p.m.

Larrabee is charged with Class B robbery, Class C theft and violating conditions of release. He appeared in court remotely from the Penobscot County Jail because he had tested positive for COVID-19 and needed to be quarantined.





Judge Ann M. Murray set bail at $7,500 cash.

Larrabee is accused of handing a bank teller a note saying that he had a firearm and demanding money, then fleeing with $1,409, which he hid in his pants, Assistant District Attorney Mercedes Gurney said.

An FBI agent arrested Larrabee at the nearby Vacationland Inn after allowing him to say goodbye to his wife, Gurney said.

Gurney asked that Larrabee be held without bail.

Murray ordered Larrabee to refrain from using illegal drugs, marijuana and alcohol; submit to random drug testing; avoid contact with the bank teller; not return to any Bangor Savings Bank; not possess any dangerous weapons including firearms; submit to random searches; and not drive any vehicles unless licensed to do so.

Larrabee was out on bail for a number of offenses like drug trafficking and eluding arrest at the time of his arrest, Gurney said.

Larrabee served six months in jail after he was convicted of home repair fraud in August 2019, and had a string of offenses dating back to 1989, such as forgery, theft, burglary, drug possession, operating after revocation, and cultivating marijuana.