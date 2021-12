A Bangor Savings Bank branch in Brewer was robbed Tuesday afternoon.

Brewer police received a call at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday reporting that someone had robbed the branch at 425 Wilson St., located near a Hannaford grocery store.

Details about how much money was taken weren’t immediately available.





Police officers were at the bank branch investigating the robbery on Tuesday evening, an officer said, and believe the suspect fled the scene.