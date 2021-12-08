BIDDEFORD — In November, students, teachers, staff, and friends of St. James School in Biddeford hit the pavement collecting pledges and then earning them through participation in the St. James Trot for Catholic Education 5K Run/Walk and Kids’ Fun Run.

For the second straight year, the fundraiser, which directly benefits the students, was held virtually with walkers and runners completing their exercise individually and as families. The result? A record!

“The race raised over $20,400, the highest total in history,” said Nancy Naimey, principal at St. James. “I can’t thank our students, staff, and race committee enough for their incredible efforts and dedication in ensuring this event would not only happen this year, but flourish as well.”





The first-graders were the top fundraisers and will receive a class party in a show of gratitude for their hard work.

“We are hoping that next year, we can do this together in person,” said Naimey.