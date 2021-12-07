A Waterville doctor’s license suspension has been extended.

Dr. Paul Gosselin agreed to stop practicing medicine until a hearing set for February, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The Maine Board of Osteopathic Licensure suspended Gosselin’s license on Nov. 18 after he allegedly spread COVID-19 misinformation and inappropriately signed COVID-19 exemption letters.

Gosselin runs a Waterville-based practice called Patriots Health that offers primary care services.

In a notice of suspension, the board said it reviewed COVID-19 “exemption letters” signed by Gosselin as well as reports from providers concerned about his “spread of misinformation regarding COVID-19.”

Following the review, the board said Gosselin’s conduct engaged in conduct that constitutes fraud or deceit, incompetence and unprofessional conduct.

He was then immediately suspended and told to stop practicing medicine and make other arrangements for his patients.

This isn’t the first time the state has suspended Gosselin’s license. In 2014, he was accused of prescribing himself medications.

The doctor’s license could be suspended further depending on the outcome of the February hearing.