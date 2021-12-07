BAR HARBOR — Twelve Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees were recognized during the Bank’s Employee Appreciation Week for their outstanding contributions to the organization’s success in 2021. The peer-nominated Brand Behavior Awards are given to employees whose behavior exemplifies the Bank’s core values of Communication, Initiative, Positivity, Professionalism, Quality, and Teamwork.

Elise Dufresne and Vreni Gust are the recipients of the Communication Award, which recognizes employees who share the right information clearly and quickly to build great relationships. Dufresne, Loan Operations Senior Specialist, has been with the Bank for 25 years and works in the Newport, New Hampshire, office. Gust, VP, Product & Segment Marketing Manager, joined the Bank in 2016 and works in the Lebanon, New Hampshire, office.

Terry Tracy and Sarah Trowbridge are the recipients of the Initiative Award, which recognizes employees who continually work to improve the customer experience and team development. Tracy, VP, Bank Secrecy Act Specialist, has been with the Bank for 29 years and works in the Ellsworth, Maine, office. Trowbridge, Retail Delivery Support Specialist, joined the Bank in 2016 and works in the Concord, New Hampshire, office.





Shannon MacLeod and Saxon Tinto are the recipients of the Positivity Award, which recognizes employees who create a rewarding and exciting place to work. MacLeod, Customer Service Representative, has been with the Bank for 38 years and works in the New London, New Hampshire, office. Tinto, VP, Loan Operations Manager, joined the Bank in 2018 and works in the Ellsworth, Maine, office.

Colleen Paquette and Marcie MacKenzie are the recipients of the Professionalism Award, which recognizes employees who treat others with care and respect. Paquette, AVP, Branch Relationship Manager for the Bank’s branch locations in Bradford and Newbury, New Hampshire, joined the Bank in 2014. MacKenzie, VP, Wealth Manager, joined the Bank’s subsidiary, Charter Trust Company, in 2016 and works in the Peterborough, New Hampshire, office.

Jenn Abbott and Amanda Hatch are the recipients of the Quality Award, which recognizes employees who ensure the Bank adheres to the highest quality standards. Abbott, Assistant Branch Manager for the Bank’s location in in Mount Desert, Maine, has been with the Bank for 14 years. Hatch, AVP, Senior Credit Analyst, joined the Bank in 2019 and is based in Maine.

Jessica Benson and Tina Brown are the recipients of the Teamwork Award, which recognizes employees who build great teams to make positive things happen. Benson, AVP, Digital Banking Assistant Manager, has been with the Bank for 13 years and works in the Newport, New Hampshire, office. Brown, AVP, Business Development Officer, joined the Bank in 2018 and works in the Milford, New Hampshire, office.

