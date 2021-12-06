Icy roads are creating tricky travel conditions across much of interior Maine Monday morning.

Maine State Police said multiple crashes have been reported on I-95 between mile marker 166 – 172 southbound (Plymouth, Dixmont, Etna), including a jack-knifed tractor trailer at mile marker 172.

I-95 southbound in the Plymouth, Dixmont, and Etna area is currently shut down and traffic can divert at Exit 167 or 174 southbound, police said.





Vehicles are also off the road south of Newport at mile marker 154, police said.