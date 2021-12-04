Since Bangor Daily News readers love bobcats, today we’re giving you a look at another Maine specimen.

This submission comes to us from Trudy Zornow of Franklin and was captured on a Ring home security camera.

“We see bobcats often in cold winter months and fall because we have poultry which we keep in pens,” Zornow said. “But I have lost a few stragglers, so I put up a security camera to find what’s going on.”





The Zornows’ home, which is surrounded by woods, has a potential culprit when it comes to the unaccounted for fowl.

In the Oct. 5 video clip, the curious bobcat is seen sniffing around the area close to the house in the hope of finding itself a potential meal.

“Bobcats are effective hunters and they prey on a wide variety of animals such as mice, squirrels, snowshoe hares, ruffed grouse, turkeys, beavers and even white-tailed deer,” said Shevenell Webb, furbearer biologist for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Many thanks to Trudy for sending along the bobcat video!



Do‌ ‌you‌ ‌have‌ ‌an‌ ‌outdoors‌ ‌photo‌ ‌or‌ ‌video‌ ‌to‌ ‌share?‌ ‌Send‌ ‌it‌ ‌to‌ ‌‌outdoors@bangordailynews.com‌ ‌

and‌ ‌tell‌ ‌us,‌ ‌“I‌ ‌consent‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌BDN‌ ‌using‌ ‌my‌ ‌photo.”‌ ‌If‌ ‌you‌ ‌are‌ ‌unable‌ ‌to‌ ‌view‌ ‌the‌ ‌photo‌ ‌or‌ ‌video‌ ‌

mentioned‌ ‌in‌ ‌this‌ ‌story,‌ ‌go‌ ‌to‌ ‌‌ bangordailynews.com/outdoors‌