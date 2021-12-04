SEARSPORT – Friends of Sears Island will be offering free “Share the Light” grab-and-go activity kits this month for children. December brings the winter solstice, a time of celebrating the return of the light and longer days. The holidays are also a time of sharing the light within us all. This month’s kit contains a gift of a prism for your child to enjoy some rainbows, and a bag of materials for them to make gifts inspired by nature that they can give to others. A wooden sun ornament for decorating, air-dry clay for making nature-print pendants and ornaments, and a drawstring muslin bag and balsam tips to make a sachet will be included in this gift-making kit! Instructions and a handout with ideas for celebrating the solstice at home will be provided too.

The kits are free and intended for children ages 5-12. Donations to Friends of Sears Island are always greatly appreciated to allow the organization to continue to offer programming to all at no cost. Quantities are limited and will be distributed to families on a first-come, first-served basis. We cannot accommodate requests for kits for classrooms, but teachers are welcome to request free PDFs of handouts via email.

To request a kit for your child, please email outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. After receiving a confirmation email, families can pick up their kits from Dec. 14-31 at the Carver Memorial Library in Searsport.







To learn more about Friends of Sears Island check out www.friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.