University of Vermont sophomore defenseman Cory Babichuk picked an ideal time for his first goal of the season.

Babichuk scored a power play goal with 2:13 remaining in overtime to give the Catamounts a 1-0 victory over the University of Maine in front of a small crowd at Alfond Arena Friday night.

The teams were playing three-on-three in overtime when UMaine defenseman David Breazeale lost the puck and interfered with Andrew Lucas, who was looking to skate around him and go in alone on UMaine goalie Victor Ostman.





The Catamounts went on the four-on-three power play and they stickhandled it around the perimeter until Robbie Stucker slid the puck over to Babichuk, who sailed a 25-foot wrist shot past Ostman’s glove.

Vermont improved to 3-9-1 overall and 2-4-1 in Hockey East. UMaine fell toi 1-11-2 and 1-8-1.

Vermont’s sophomore goalie Gabe Carriere and UMaine’s Ostman each finished with 23 saves.

Carriere made several good saves, including a pair of power-play one-timers by Ben Poisson in the third period, to keep the game scoreless.

Ostman also made several gems in the game.

There were few good scoring opportunities for either team in the first period although Ostman came up with three good saves on a Vermont power play.

Both goalies were tested in the second period and both were equal to the task.

Ostman made a terrific glove save on an Isak Walther one-timer from the inner half of the left circle.

Moments later, Adam Dawe and Donavan Houle generated a two-on-one while the Black Bears were shorthanded.

Dawe shoveled a pass over to Houle, who sliced across the top of the crease only to have Carriere snare it with his glove.

UMaine had a power play in the last two minutes of the period and Jakub Sirota stickhandled cleverly and split the defense to go in alone on Carriere.

He pulled the puck to his backhand but was denied when Carriere flashed out his glove to make the stop.