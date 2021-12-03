Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

On Nov. 12, I went to the Bangor city clerk’s office to purchase two certified copies of my youngest son’s birth certificate. Upon examining the birth certificate, I discovered that the maiden name of my wife was incorrect so I stepped back over to the clerk’s window to address the issue.

Deputy City Clerk Samantha Badershall, the clerk who had so politely just helped me, was there to assist me once again. I explained to her the error in the document and then suggested that she could verify the correct maiden name of my wife by checking my oldest son’s birth record. She quickly did that on her computer and then said to me that she would take care of it by contacting the state of Maine. She also said that she would mail me two certified copies of my youngest son’s birth certificate with the correct maiden name, which I promptly received in the mail.

The service that I received from Deputy City Clerk Samantha Baderfield was professional, courteous and knowledgeable. In an unusual situation, she was able to quickly adapt and save the day. Her empathy was greatly appreciated. If more government employees took ownership like she did, how much better our lives would be.





Alan Dill

Lincoln