A month after the COVID-19 vaccine was approved for children between the ages of 5 and 11, vaccination rates among students vary widely between Maine school districts.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services and Maine Department of Education estimate vaccination rates for school districts based on ZIP-code level data on vaccination rates among children between the ages of 5 and 18. Statewide, roughly half of kids in that age group have had at least one vaccine dose. Rates remain higher among teens than young kids, but Maine is vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 faster than most states.

The districts with the highest vaccination rates among students include several in southern Maine towns such as Yarmouth that have had the highest vaccination rates across age groups all year. But some smaller schools in rural areas also have been highly successful in vaccinating students, including elementary schools in Princeton and Baileyville in Washington County.





Use the table below to look up the vaccination rate for every Maine district.