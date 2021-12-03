BDN is hosting a two-part virtual forum at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 14. Register here for one event or both. The home buyers forum (Dec. 13) and sellers forum (Dec. 14) will explore the unique challenges and opportunities the pandemic housing bubble has introduced in Maine.

Buyers (Dec. 13)

Today’s home buyers face stiff competition in the housing market and low inventory for Maine homes. Panelists Jeff Levine, director of the Maine Affordable Housing Coalition, Tim Wells, director of Greater Portland Community Land Trust, Kortnie Mullins, the vice president of the Bangor Region Realtors Association, and Kristen Keith, a mortgage specialist at Machias Savings Bank, will be on hand to provide advice. Register here.

What specifically would you like to know to gain an advantage as a buyer in this current market? Tell us below.





Sellers (Dec. 14)

Are you wondering if you should sell now or wait to see how long this hot housing market will last? Panelists Michael Fratantoni, chief economist and senior vice president at Maine Brokers Association, and Aaron Bolster, president of the Maine Association of REALTORS, will discuss the landscape ahead in 2022. Register here.

What do you need to know to make an informed decision about selling your home? Tell us below.

Your questions will help shape the discussion along with other real-time questions posed by our audience. Please share your thoughts, and thank you for guiding our coverage on this important issue.